ONS Welcomes Two New Orthopedic Surgeons, One to New Wilton Medical Office

Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS), a provider of multi-specialty orthopedic and neurosurgery services in Connecticut and Westchester, announced that Raj Gala, M.D. and Andrew Pao, M.D. have joined the group.

Gala (picture above) is an orthopedic surgeon who is fellowship-trained in spine surgery, and will see patients in the recently opened ONS office in Wilton; Pao is an orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in foot and ankle surgery, and will see patients in the ONS offices in Stamford, Greenwich and Harrison, NY.

“We are very pleased to have these highly-skilled specialists join our practice. Their exceptional credentials from leading orthopedic institutions, and their specialized training will be great assets to the communities we serve,” said Katie Vadasdi, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer, ONS.

Gala specializes in the surgical treatment of spinal disorders such as stenosis, disc herniations, spondylolisthesis, spinal deformity, spinal trauma, and tumors. He is experienced with minimally invasive spinal fusion surgery, cervical laminoplasty, minimally invasive lumbar decompression, Vertiflex procedure and other procedures. He customizes each treatment plan to his patient’s needs, with a focus on non-operative management when possible.

Gala earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He completed his residency training in orthopedic surgery at Yale‐New Haven Hospital where he was Chief Resident, Orthopedic Surgery. Gala completed fellowship training in orthopedic spine surgery at Emory University in Atlanta.

He is a member of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS), the Lumbar Spine Research Society (LSRS) and the North American Spine Society (NASS).

Pao’s expertise is focused on treatments for arthritis of the foot and ankle; sports and cartilage injuries; trauma and fracture management of the lower extremity; bunions and forefoot pain; ankle arthroscopy; adolescent foot conditions; deformity correction; and foot and ankle reconstruction/revision surgery.

Pao earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and completed his residency training in orthopedic surgery at Atlanta Medical Center. During this time, he served as assistant team physician for the Georgia Tech baseball team. He completed fellowship training in foot and ankle surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas under the leadership of renowned foot and ankle surgeon Dr. James Brodsky. Pao holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University, where he graduated with honors.

Pao is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society (AOFAS). His research has been published in multiple orthopedic journals, including Foot and Ankle International and Orthopaedic Clinics of North America.

ONS is in advanced multi-specialty orthopaedic and neurosurgery practice that has served patients throughout Fairfield and Westchester Counties and the New York metropolitan area for more than 20 years. The practice has recently opened a new location in Wilton, at the Wilton Wellness Center at 249 Danbury Rd.