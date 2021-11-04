Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy and Parish Collect Halloween Candy for Troops and Veterans

Every year, millions of pounds of candy end up in the trash after Halloween. From over-buying to kids collecting more than they can eat while Trick-or-Treating, candy is wasted across the country. This year, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy (OLFCA) and Our Lady of Fatima Parish are participating in a program that will help the community produce less waste after Halloween while also showing support for service members and veterans.

Soldiers’ Angels, a national 501(c)3 nonprofit, hosts an annual collection drive for excess Halloween candy. The organization ships the candy to deployed service members around the world for a sweet treat from home. They also utilize their “Angel” volunteers to distribute candy to veterans of all eras in VA Hospitals across the country.

“OLFCA and Our Lady of Fatima Parish are proud to team up with the national organization to get our local community involved with giving back to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country,” organizers said in a press release.

OLFCA and Our Lady of Fatima Parish have registered with Soldiers’ Angels to be an official drop-off site for Halloween candy.

“We are thrilled to serve as a drop off location for this important cause honoring the men and women who have given so much of themselves for our country,” said OLFCA School Board President Kevin Vallerie.

Soldiers’ Angels explains its vision as “May No Soldier Go Unloved.” Officials with the organization say that although the gesture of handing out miniature candy bars may seem small, the impact that small gesture can have on troops and veterans is huge.

“When you are deployed to a combat zone, there are many comfort items you may go without for an extended period of time,” says Amy Palmer, president and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “Receiving care packages from home is a wonderful and unexpected surprise. The joy these service members get from opening a package of treats from home is immense and has a profound impact on their morale. The same can be said for veteran patients in VA Hospitals. Some patients have no family or regular visitors. When our Angel volunteers come in with treats like candy, the spirits of these patients are immediately lifted!”

The OLF collection drive will run now through Sunday, Nov. 14. Donors can stop by either OLF location to drop off candy during the following times: