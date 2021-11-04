Wilton Children’s Theater’s “Shrek The Musical, Jr.” Coming Soon to Middlebrook Stage

Hooray for the return of live theater performances! Audiences won’t want to miss this fall’s Wilton Children’s Theater show, Shrek The Musical, Jr. This season’s cast of 42 students, between fourth and eighth grade, have been working hard rehearsing the dialogue, music, and choreography of this approximately one-hour show.

The actors have been lucky enough to be guided by director Skip Ploss, producer Susan Onthank and co-producer Ananda Ward. Veteran Barbara Speare has returned as musical director and newcomer, Wilber Escobar, choreographed the dancing.

“Everyone in the cast, as well as backstage, including our amazing parent volunteers, are working so hard to put on a great show for you all. We can’t thank them enough for all of their hard work and dedication,” Ward said.

“Shrek is about accepting people for who they are. The show gets the message across with a lot of heart and humor.” Onthank added.

The whole family will enjoy this story about Shrek, an ogre who finds his swamp invaded by fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Performances are Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. in the Middlebrook School auditorium. Tickets are on sale on the Wilton Children’s Theater website.