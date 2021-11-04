First Selectwoman’s Office Offers Update on Wilton Town Hall Building Access

The First Selectwoman’s Office released details on new procedures regarding building access to Town Hall, effective Thursday, Nov. 4. As of that day, visitors may use both the front and back doors of the Town Hall building to access all departments within the building.

During much of the COVID pandemic, Town Hall access was limited to minimize the number of people inside the building interacting with town employees. During the height of the pandemic, when the public was not allowed to enter, residents could conduct business with town employees through drop boxes in the rear entryway of the building.

Later, when some public access was allowed, some of the building’s room configuration was adjusted to control which areas of the buildings residents could access to a few, specific locations.

One of those locations was the Town Clerk‘s office, where a side door previously used only by employees was adapted to become a public access to the area. Visitors will continue to have that side door direct entrance (on the right side of Town Hall) as an option when visiting only the Town Clerk’s Office, so that they don’t have to walk through other areas of the building inside.

There is no change in access to the Town Annex. Visitors should continue to use the public entrance on the side of the building.

For questions, please contact Jackie Rochester via email or by calling 203.563.0100.