Stay at Home in Wilton Presents CT Quintet “Madera Winds” & Wilton Musicians, in Benefit Concert

Stay at Home in Wilton is excited to present a special concert for its fall fundraising event featuring Connecticut’s own Madera Winds with special appearances by New York pianist Kay Cynamon and violinist (and Wilton resident) Mac Johnston on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 4-5 p.m. at WEPCO (48 New Canaan Rd.), sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada.

Dr. Ralph Kirmser, the group’s oboist, is a Stay at Home in Wilton Board member and fundraising chairman. “After the success of last year’s concert, we wanted to come back and enhance the program by adding Kay and Mac to the program,” Kirmser said.

The Madera Winds Quintet, now in its sixth year, features Kirmser on oboe. He balances his lifework as a cardiologist with his love of playing the oboe, and has played in the Prevailing Winds of Connecticut for over 20 years, the Morningside Wind Quintet of New York and now the Madera Winds.

Joining. Kirmser in the Quintet is Janet Atherton (clarinet), a member of the Norwalk Symphony for over 28 years who taught music in Greenwich for over 26 years; Kerry Walker (flute), who is a full professor of flute at Western Connecticut State College and has played with the Ridgefield Orchestra, Ives Orchestra, and Connecticut Little Symphony; Rosemary Dellinger (bassoon), who performed for the Orquestra Sinfonica de Maracaibe, Venezuela and now teaches Spanish at Wilton’s Cider Mill School; and Marjorie Callaghan (horn), who teaches horn and music history at Western Connecticut State University and is a member of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and the Nutmeg Brass Quintet.

Of the guests joining the quintet are Cynamon (piano), who has been an active chamber musician in the New York City area for the past 40 years and has performed in the Morningside Winds and as a pianist for the New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra and Broadway Bach Ensemble; and Johnston (violin), who lives in Wilton, is currently the instrumental music and music theory instructor at the Wooster School in Danbury, and is a theatrical pit and chamber ensemble performer as a violinist and bassist throughout Connecticut.

All proceeds from the event benefit Stay at Home in Wilton’s goal of supporting a vibrant senior community in Wilton. Suggested donations at the door are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit the Stay at Home in Wilton website.