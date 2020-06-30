Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy Graduates 15 at Class of 2020 Commencement

On Friday evening, June 12, 2020, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy held commencement exercises for its graduating eighth grade class. Featured commencement speakers were Clara and Gerry Davis, parents of a graduating student, and Stanley Steele, school principal. The event included a Mass celebrated in the church parking lot and homily offered by Our Lady of Fatima Church Pastor, Reverend Reginald Norman.

The OLFCA members of the Class of 2020 were Veronica Bosco, Connor Bowron, Lauren Davis, Rico de Guzman, Mary Kate Doyle, Allison Edouard, Ava Fleming, Michael Meenan, Sofia Pace, Fabrizio Perez, Ava Robinson, James Scimeca, Chelsea St. Cloud, Rick Wang, and Alex Wong.

During the celebration, annual scholarships and awards were presented. The students who were recognized were:

Eugene Rooney Award: Chelsea St. Cloud

School Board Scholarship Awards: Sofia Pace and Lauren Davis

and Speer Performing Arts Award: Chelsea St. Cloud

The Phillip Lauria Jr. Memorial Award: Alex Wong

The graduates will attend area high schools in the fall, including: (listed alphabetically) Fairfield College Preparatory School, Immaculate High School–Danbury, Lauralton Hall–Milford, New Canaan High School, Norwalk High School, Notre Dame High School–Fairfield, Saint Joseph High School–Trumbull, and Wilton High School.

Signs highlighting each graduating student have been placed in front of the school along Danbury Road.

Photo caption: Pictured with graduates are Geri Galasso, Middle School Mathematics Teacher (far left); Reverend Reginald Norman, Our Lady of Fatima Church Pastor (center front) and Stanley Steele, Principal (center back).

Photo used with permission: Hector Panchas Photography