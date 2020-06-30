Kiwanis Sets Record with Weekend Food Gift Card Drive to Feed Wilton

While the world has been shut down by the COVID-19, the Kiwanis Club of Wilton has been exploring ways to continue to help the community. Not being able to hold its traditional quarterly food drives for the Wilton Food Pantry, the club decided to ask for gift cards and cash at the Village Market this past weekend.

More than $8,900 was collected through the generosity of Wilton residents to help their neighbors who are food insecure. This was supplemented with a $3,400 donation by Kiwanis members and the Kiwanis Foundation, bringing a grand total of more than $12,000 that was presented to Sarah Heath, Director of Wilton Social Services.

“The Kiwanis Club thanks the residents of Wilton and wishes all good health during these challenging times,” said club member Bud Taylor.