Ambler Farm Awards Nicole Beecher 2020 Raymond-Ambler Award

On Saturday, June 20, Ambler Farm held a small, socially-distanced ceremony to honor Wilton High School graduate Nicole Beecher as this year’s recipient of the 2020 Raymond-Ambler Award for her outstanding dedication and service to the farm.

Beecher joined Ambler Farm’s Apprentice Program in 5th grade. Ambler Farm officials say that as she grew through the program, it was evident that she was an exceptional leader, always on-hand for visiting families, school groups and scout troops. As a mentor, Beecher played an integral role in the farm’s Buddy Program, and for several summers she was a lead animal educator for Ambler’s summer camp.

“It was very clear from an early age that Nicole had a true gift in connecting with others,” said Jennifer Grass, Ambler Farm’s director of programming. “She is incredibly hardworking and leads by example.”

Grass recognized Beecher for taking her role as a mentor seriously, teaching “with great kindness and compassion,” and noting that she will be missed when she heads off to George Washington University in the fall.

“We are looking forward to watching Nicole develop through and beyond college as we know she will accomplish great things,” said Grass.