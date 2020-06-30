COVID-19 Update June 29: Wilton Numbers Up, Statewide Hospitalizations Down, School Guidance & Renters’ Help

Both First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Gov. Ned Lamont provided updates on response to the COVID-19 health crisis for Monday, June 29.

Wilton–7 New Cases Over Last 7 Days

Vanderslice noted that the town’s Health Director and Emergency Operations Team is monitoring the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases–seven new Wilton cases reported by the CT Department of Public Health (DPH) over the last seven days–to determine if and what additional measures should be taken by the Town.

Vanderslice spoke to GOOD Morning Wilton about the increase last night and warned that the team is fully expecting those case numbers to rise this week.

The town is working on trying to put more details together on the increase. “The State has not yet provided Wilton’s Health Department with all seven names, but through self-reporting and contact tracing, the department is aware there may be additional cases reported over the next few days. If you have tested positive and have not been contacted, please help control the spread by emailing Wilton’s Health Director Barry Bogle.”

Vanderslice emphasized that “the State’s reopening may have given Wilton residents a false sense of security about the virus.” She warned about the dangers of social gatherings without keeping in mind how to prevent exposure and spread.

“The virus is still very much out there and continues to be highly contagious. The State’s reopening and gathering guidelines are based on an expectation that residents wear masks and social distance. There are plenty of examples of how quickly Coronavirus spread this winter at gatherings, such as weddings, birthday parties, and sporting events. Attending a gathering now, without social distancing or the use of a face covering, puts you at greater risk,” she wrote.

She also reminded residents about the need to quarantine after traveling to a state on the CT DPH travel advisory list of hot-spot states.

“If you travel back home from one of the states covered by CT DPH’s travel advisory, you are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The only exceptions are for qualified emergency workers. If one member of the family travels, upon their return they need to self-quarantine away from other family members. If friends or relatives arrive at your home from one of these states, they need to quarantine in your home away from you and your family members,” she explained.

Vanderslice pointed to the rise in positive cases in young adults, who are “increasingly the largest share of new cases” across the country and in Connecticut.

“As seen in the table below, residents aged 20-29 have accounted for almost 24% of new cases during Phase 2, more than twice their share of cases before the State’s reopening. Residents aged 10-19 have also increased their share of new cases, most likely due to those on the higher end of the age range,” she wrote.

CT CASES BY AGE Age Range Since Phase 2 Start Since Phase 1 Start May 19 Cases to date 20-29 23.7% 16.95% 11.2% 30-39 14.7% 15.84% 13.9% 40-49 14.5% 13.63% 14.3% 50-59 14.2% 13.70% 17.6% 80+ 12.9% 14.89% 15.0% 60-69 12.2% 10.00% 14.8% 70-79 9.6% 7.58% 9.8% 10 -19 6.7% 5.62% 2.4% 0-9 2.9% 3.29% 1.0%

Note: Phase 2 began on June 17, Phase 1 began on May 20.

Vanderslice again implored residents to behave responsibly. “Please, not only for your and your family’s health, but for the health of our entire community, follow the guidelines, be smart about how you gather and keep a distance of six feet between you and others.”

By the Numbers (June 29)

Of note, today the numbers of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state fell below 100.

The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton as of June 28 (totals are since the start of the pandemic unless otherwise indicated):

Total Wilton cases: 214 ( +2 since June 27, +7 since June 16, +5 since June 25, +12 since May 31 ) Confirmed: 187 Probable: 27

) Total Wilton tests: Residents tested: 1,419 (+28 since June 27, +542 since May 31) Tests performed: 1,826 (+32 since June 27, 701 since May 31) Positive test results: 256 (+2 since June 27, +6 since June 25, +30 since May 31) Negative test results: 1,570 (+30 since June 27, +121 since June 25, +703 since May 31)



Total Wilton deaths: 41 ( no change since June 13 , +3 since May 31) Laboratory-confirmed: 20 Probable deaths: 21

, +3 since May 31)

The State does not provide detailed data on antibody testing.

46,362 cases, 933 additional since 6/16

4,320 deaths, 101 additional since 6/16

99 hospitalized, 87 less than 6/16

CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 29:

Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,664 (+31 since June 28) Confirmed: 16,025 Probable: 639

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,376 deaths (+3 since June 28) Confirmed: 1,070 Probable: 306

Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 32 (no change since June 28)

CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 29:

Total CT cases: 46,362 (+59 since June 28)

Total CT deaths: 4,320 (+4 since June 28)

Total Current State hospitalized patients: 99 ( -4 since June 28 )

) Total tests performed in CT: 442,998 (+6,354 since June 28)

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Hospitalization data were collected by the Connecticut Hospital Association. Deaths* reported to either OCME or DPH are included in the daily COVID-19 update.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

State Releases Detailed Guidance on Plan to Return to In-School Teaching in Fall

The Connecticut State Department of Education today released “Adapt, Advance, Achieve: Connecticut’s Plan to Learn and Grow Together,” a comprehensive plan that will serve as a roadmap for districts as they plan to reopen schools at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year. The release of the document follows the announcement last week of a framework “to allow all students – in all districts statewide – the opportunity to have access to in-school, full-time instruction in the fall as long as public health data continues to support this model,” according to a press release issued by the governor Monday.

To read the full plan, click here.

For more information, read the press release issued today by the State Department of Education. GOOD Morning Wilton will have a fuller account of the plan on Wednesday, July 1.

Governor Lamont Announces Assistance for Renters, Homeowners, and Residential Landlords Impacted by COVID-19 Emergency

The following was issued as a press release from the office of Gov. Lamont:

Governor Lamont announced today a comprehensive plan to put more than $33 million in state and federal resources to work providing emergency assistance to renters, homeowners, and residential landlords impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

He later issued Executive Order 7DDD, which among others, extends the moratorium on residential evictions to Aug. 22, and extends opportunities for residential renters to apply money from their security deposits to payment of rent.

Elements of this plan include:

$10 million rental assistance program for Connecticut residents impacted by COVID-19, administered through the Department of Housing, which will provide payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenant applicants, with a priority on lower-income households who have been denied unemployment insurance;

$5 million for eviction prevention to help renters who were in the process of eviction before the declaration of the COVID-19 public health emergency;

$10 million to provide mortgage relief to homeowners who have suffered impacts from COVID-19 and whose mortgages are not federally insured, administered by the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA);

$4 million in rapid rehousing funds to help people pay costs like security deposits and initial rent to exit homelessness to housing, administered by the Department of Housing;

$2.5 million rental assistance program for those who are ineligible for emergency assistance through the federal CARES Act, including those who are undocumented, administered by the Department of Housing;

$1.8 million in funding for reentry and rehousing assistance for people exiting incarceration, administered by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness;

Extending the residential eviction moratorium to August 25, bringing Connecticut’s measures in line with federal measures (the CARES Act prevents evictions from most properties until late summer); and

Extending the opportunity to apply a portion of any security deposit worth more than one month’s rent toward rental payments.

All housing assistance programs administered through the state and through CHFA will include housing counseling to help renters and homeowners problem solve and develop plans to pay housing costs going forward.

In addition to this assistance through the state, large Connecticut cities received $10 million under the CARES Act Emergency Solution Grants program to prevent homelessness and support homeless populations. The Connecticut Department of Housing is encouraging those municipalities to allocate some of that funding to provide rent arrearage assistance for low and very low-income families that are struggling to make ends meet.

Governor Lamont previously allowed and encouraged municipalities to provide homeowners a 90-day grace period on any property taxes due through July 1. His administration also partnered with local financial institutions to provide mortgagors financially impacted by COVID-19 more time to make their payments.

Lamont said, “The COVID crisis has taken a toll on many Connecticut families. We know that some renters and homeowners are having a hard time paying the costs of their housing. It’s critical that we provide emergency help so that they can stay housed, and to support residential landlords, many of who are mom-and-pop small businesses themselves.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “During the COVID-19 public health emergency, housing hardships have reached unprecedented heights. Too many families across our state have had difficulty paying their rent or mortgage due to job loss or decreases in wages. We need to do all that we can to ensure families have the assistance they need to stay in their homes. By working with multiple partners to launch this emergency housing assistance package, we can help relieve some of the financial burden our families have faced during this pandemic.”

Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said, “Housing stability is critical to the health and wellbeing of Connecticut residents, and COVID has had a significant impact on the ability of many of our families to pay the costs of their housing and maintain that stability. These initiatives, working in coordination with our partners across the housing industry, including legal services, developers, landlords, lenders and our social service providers, will provide a great opportunity to promote stability, and help our families to weather this epidemic.”

Nandini Natarajan, CEO of CHFA, said, “There are many low and moderate-income homeowners with mortgages not covered by CARES Act protections, who need some assistance to meet their mortgage payments. This emergency funding will provide vital assistance, helping them to remain in their homes as they work to regain their financial stability.”

Social Services Commissioner and Acting Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford said, “When people lose their housing, they may be forced to resort to living in doubled-up situations or to enter homeless shelters. Science is clear that denser housing conditions and less ability to socially distance mean a greater risk to these individuals and families, and to their communities, of catching and spreading the COVID virus. Helping Connecticut residents stay housed is an important part of our public health response.”

Kiley Gosselin, Executive Director of the Partnership for Strong Communities, said, “We welcome the governor’s action to extend the eviction moratorium and put in place this package of housing assistance. Housing is a necessity under any circumstances and helping the estimated 230,000 Connecticut renter households at risk of losing their housing to remain housed during this public health emergency is a particularly urgent issue.”

Cecil J. Thomas, an attorney at Greater Hartford Legal Aid, Inc., speaking on behalf of Connecticut’s three legal services programs (Connecticut Legal Services, New Haven Legal Assistance Association, and Greater Hartford Legal Aid) said, “We are very pleased that the governor has ordered [an] extension of the eviction moratorium in tandem with the introduction of these new programs to offer rental assistance to low-income tenants. In light of the enormity of the pandemic crisis for both landlords and tenants, we hope that the governor will take additional steps as the need arises.”

Richard Cho, CEO of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, said, “We’ve long known that a stable home is critical to success in reentry. We now know how critical it is to health and to life. We are grateful to the Connecticut state government for ensuring that vulnerable people are not discharged from prison to the streets during this public health emergency, but to a safe and stable home.”

