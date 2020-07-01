Wilton Real Estate Report (June 20-26, 2020): 12 Properties Sold–Four at Over $1 Million

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between June 20-26, 2020, there were 12 properties that changed hands, four of which were sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

12 Powder Horn Hill: Tyler and Priscilla Thors to Jeremy K. and Stacie Ann Doo, for $1,375,000.

15 Crowne Pond Ln.: Liane J. Roseman Trustee to Suhad F and Hanna G Massad, for $680,000.

94 Valeview Rd.: Anthony and Rita Nappi to 94 Valeview Road LLC, for $0.

1093 Ridgefield Rd.: Katherine M. Bozzi EST to Jason Pastuzyn and Amanda Digicomo, for $19,530. (.02 acres of land in Wilton, structure in Ridgefield)

84 Warncke Rd.: Broomfield Maritime LLC to Marc Cataldo, for $937,000.

118 Valeview Rd.: Gregory W. and Carolyn C. Wheeler TR to Joseph L. and Daneille M. Seaman, for $300,000. (vacant land)

41 Briardale Place: Ross A. and Kristin Killian to Steven and Lora Cuff, for $1,055,000.

92 Spectacle Ln.: Peter D. and Pamela E. Kirchof to Kieran and Shannon Xanthos, for $1,675,000.

5 Keelers Ridge Rd.: James D. and Jane M. Nyce to Andrew Sturm and Kelsey Osinski, for $795,000.

75 Ruscoe Rd.: US Bank Trust NA TR to Mark A. and Jennifer A. Ward, for $1,087,500.

76 Pelham Ln.: Gail L. Laguardia to Jacob W. and Bridget V. Costigan, for $430,000.