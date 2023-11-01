Last Friday, the Wilton Public Schools’ Special Education PTA (Wilton SEPTA), along with the Wilton Police Department, Wilton Firefighters – Local 2233, the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Wilton CERT provided a unique event for children within the community. The groups united to once again sponsor a sensory-friendly Trunk-and-Treat Touch-a-Truck Halloween event at the Town Hall campus.

“We are so appreciative of our first responders who co-host this event with us each year,” Wilton SEPTA Founder and President Kara Berghaus said. “The Halloween event brings a lot of seasonal joy to both families and our first responders. More importantly, it helps to foster connections between families and the members of our Police, Fire, and Medical teams in Wilton. Connecting children with our first responders in this positive and joyful way helps to bring a comfort level and sense of safety to children that could make an emergency a lot less scary for them.”

Over 150 families signed up for the event, which included some of Wilton’s real first responders, a police car, a fire truck and an ambulance tour. Visitors took photos sitting in the police car and fire engine, while children were thrilled to explore the inside of the ambulance. “Sparky” the fire dog also made a big appearance.

“In its third year this event has quickly become one of those that we circle on the calendar every year,” said Deputy Chief Rob Cipolla of the Wilton Police Department. “Making community connections, especially with our youth, is so important and year in and year out this event provides the perfect venue to forge those positive relationships.”

In addition to attending community events like these, the Wilton Police Department recommends using its Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Form for families of children and adults with special needs. Families can register their family’s name and address in the Wilton Police Department’s system in the event of an Emergency. Upon dispatch, responding officers are alerted to key details that will assist in their response. Having an address flagged could prove vital in the event of a police, fire or health emergency.

To register an address in the CAD system, residents can fill out the form online.

“When responding to an emergency the more information we have the better,” Cipolla added. “Completing this form provides our officers with valuable information that can inform our response, engagement, and communication with a person in need of our assistance with the ultimate goal of ensuring the safety of all involved.”

Wilton SEPTA is the Wilton Public Schools Student Supports Services/ Special Education Parent Teacher Association. Wilton SEPTA is a dedicated group of parents and educators working together in partnership with other parents, school staff and administration and the individual school PTAs to create a collective voice to promote an inclusive and rewarding educational experience for all students. Membership is open to all families and staff members within the Wilton Public School community. Visit the Wilton SEPTA website for more information, including how to join.