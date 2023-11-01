In preparation for a hillside of glorious daffodil blooms in Wilton Center next spring, Wilton Garden Club volunteers, along with friends and family, planted 2,500 daffodil bulbs this past weekend along River Rd. on the hillside of the Glen River Condominium complex.

This daffodil beautification program, known as the Golden Miles Initiative, began in 2021 to celebrate the Garden Club’s centennial, with a goal of planting 15,000 daffodils in Wilton over five years. The Club is now closing in on its goal, with Saturday’s planting bringing the current total planted in Wilton to 13,000 in highly visible “drive-by” locations around town.

“We’re so thrilled and grateful to the Westford Real Estate Management Company for allowing us to plant on this hillside,” Nancy Greeley, co-chair of the Golden Miles Initiative, said. “It’s such a highly visible location. Everyone who drives by will be able to enjoy the flowers when they bloom in the spring. We’re so pleased to be able to do this for our community and expect the bulbs to return each year and multiply, bringing smiles and good cheer for years to come.”

For more information about Wilton Garden Club or to make a donation, visit the Wilton Garden Club website.