Wilton’s Golden Miles Daffodil Beautification Initiative Continues at Wilton YMCA, Marking 50-Year Anniversary

The Wilton Family YMCA’s Golden Anniversary Celebrations have been going strong for almost a year, but the occasion was recently commemorated in a particularly meaningful and special way. On a sunny Saturday morning, Oct. 29, more than 60 volunteers descended upon the Y’s campus to plant 4,000 daffodil bulbs. Representatives from the Y, the Wilton Garden Club, ASML, the Wilton Kiwanis Club, and M&T Bank all participated in the event.

Months ago, the Wilton Garden Club and the YMCA started plans to extend Wilton’s Golden Miles to the grounds of the YMCA in honor of the Y’s 50th anniversary. The daffodil beautification initiative was spearheaded by the Garden Club to celebrate its own centennial in 2021, all part of the goal to plant 15,000 daffodils in Wilton over five years. Saturday’s project brought the current total planted in Wilton to 10,500.

A generous donation from the Kiwanis Club to the Wilton Garden Club helped defray much of the expense of the daffodil purchase. “Kiwanis, Wilton Garden Club, and the Y all work very closely,” Carol Boehly, President of Wilton Kiwanis, said. “What better way to help celebrate the Y’s Golden Anniversary and support the Garden Club than by adorning the Y’s campus with these golden blooms to be enjoyed for many years to come.”

“It’s wonderful to see the teamwork of five different local organizations coming together for such a great cause,” Jarred S. Barnes, Chief Development Officer at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, said. “We are thrilled that the Wilton Garden Club in its 101st year has so generously supported the Y’s 50th anniversary with its Wilton’s Golden Miles’ planting and to work with great partners such as ASML, M&T Bank, and especially the Wilton Kiwanis Club, which has meant so much to our organization since its inception.”

Garden Club President Ann Margaret Mannix agreed that the synergy demonstrated among the Wilton organizations on this project was remarkable and thanked everyone who came out to help. YMCA officials extended special thanks to Garden Club members Nancy Greeley and Suzanne Knutson whose planning, leadership, and organization made the day easy and fun.

The year-long celebration of the Y’s 50th anniversary will culminate with a cocktail reception at the Rolling Hills Country Club on Saturday, Nov. 5. Two lifelong Wiltonians, Jeff Turner and Nick Lee will also be honored as the Y’s Distinguished Citizen Award winners at the event.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased by calling the YMCA’s Development office at 203.762.8384, ext. 279.