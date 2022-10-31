Wilton Real Estate Report (October 21-27, 2022): Two Properties Change Hands

At nearly $1.1 million, 181 Old Kings Highway was the highest-selling property of the week ending October 27, 2022

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 21-27, 2022Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported two properties transferred to new owners.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

181 Old Kings Highway: Antonio Zallo to Brian Edward Kluberdanz, for $1,082,000

158 Heather Lane: Paul P. and Christine D. Polishan to Lawrence and Debra Lamberg, for $937,000

