“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Oct. 31, 2022: Tough Week for WHS Football, PLUS Gretchen McMahon Photos [VIDEO]

Week 9 was a tough one for the Wilton High School football program, as Ridgefield avenged last year’s loss to the Warriors in Friday night’s varsity game and the freshman team was defeated by New Canaan. The bright spot was a win for the junior varsity team and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ has all the details and great sideline footage. Plus, WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., has all the other results on how your favorite WHS teams fared last week.

GMW also has Gretchen McMahon Photography highlights from the week.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here.