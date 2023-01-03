At the Dec. 20 Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice gave an update on the proposed Verizon cell tower to be located on the school bus depot property at 180 School Rd., opposite Middlebrook School.

The update came after a second “red balloon” test was conducted on Dec. 2, as a result of pressure from residents in the area who believed the tower would be more visible than Verizon represented in the first test.

Verizon has not yet formally reported the results of the second test, which included an alternate location on the same property that would minimize the impact to neighbors.

“I was hoping that I would have an update on the Verizon cell tower,” Vanderslice told the selectmen. “I expected to have all the photos by now, but I haven’t received them.”

In the latest test, Verizon agreed to residents’ requests to assess the tower’s visibility from their individual properties. Vanderslice believes the test was productive.

“[Verizon] took photos wherever [residents] wanted — front yard, back yard, porch — and the whole thing went really well,” Vanderslice said. “The residents generally appreciated the fact that [Verizon] came [back] and they did that.”

“I don’t want to say definitively that [Verizon] is going to come back with a plan to change the location,” Vanderslice cautioned. “I’ve heard that [the second location] may be the preferable location, but we’ll have to wait to get the photos.”

Responding to a follow-up question from GOOD Morning Wilton, Vanderslice said she had not received any feedback directly from residents after the second test, but an attorney for Verizon expressed to her that “the experience with the residents was positive and most expressed a preference for the alternative location.”

Vanderslice expects a meeting will be scheduled in January. If the results of the second test conclude the alternate location is preferable to the original location, another wetlands review will be needed, along with an amendment to the lease between the Town and Verizon to reflect the new location.

Vanderslice hopes to have additional information to share at the Jan. 9 BOS meeting.