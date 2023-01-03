Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the final three weeks of the year (Dec. 9-29, 2022), Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eight residential properties transferred to new owners.

By far the highest-selling property was 21 School Rd., which sold for just over $2.8 million. Two other properties sold above the $1 million mark, selling for $1.2 and $1.34 million, respectively.

Four properties sold between $535,000 and $806,000. One condominium sold for $192,000.

No commercial properties changed hands during the three-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

Dec. 9-15

21 School Road: Marc S. and Meghan Russo to Marash Gjelag, for $2,825,000

152 Signal Hill Road: Mangesh M. and Shilpa Karandikar to Jonathan Fajardo, for $1,200,000

Dec. 16-22

56 Turtleback Road: David Nichols and Michele Ferguson to Darawan Rinchai and Damien Chaussabel, for $1,340,000

743 Ridgefield Road: James Joyce and Eva Adasko to Bolun Zhang and Jessica Mark, for $755,000

45 Village Walk: Reed D. Graves and Robin D. Croteau to Marcus Dsilva, for $192,000

Dec. 23-29

88 Scarlet Oak Drive: C. Jeff Lai and Lucy Lee to James Alan Clarke, Jr., and Kathryn Ferreira, for $806,000

4 Coley Road: Antoniette Tourigny Family Trust to Paul Dedvukaj, for $535,000

85 Mountain Road: Daniel Spezzano to Jan Sopko, for $675,000