The Wilton High School boys lacrosse team won its season opener on Saturday evening, April 1, defeating Somers (NY) High School by a wide, 17-5 margin. Pictured above is senior captain Spencer Liston, the team’s face off specialist, who won the first face off of the game at Wilton’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. He went 21 for 26 at the draw.jpg

