First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced late Sunday, April 2, that she will not be seeking a third term as Wilton’s first selectwoman. She released a statement to GOOD Morning Wilton that said after almost 15 years as an elected official, seven on the Board of Finance and almost eight as first selectwoman, she will not run again.

Vanderslice said she was announcing early so anyone else interested in running for the position would consider it carefully, especially given the many responsibilities the person holding the office has.

“I am announcing now, rather than after the Annual Town Meeting, to provide interested residents adequate time to research and understand the office. Political party endorsements are due by July 25 and self-nomination by petition is due by August 9.

“For those interested, the first selectman position is less politics and more strategy and operational and financial management. The first selectman is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of the Town and the chair of the Board of Selectmen, the Water Pollution Control Authority, the Board of Trustees of the Retirement Plan for the Employees of the Town of Wilton, rotates as the Chair or Vice Chair of the Wilton/Weston Advanced Life Services and serves as a member of the Western CT Council of Governments, and the Southwest CT Metropolitan Planning Organization. The first selectman is an ex-officio, non-voting board member of all appointed boards/commissions and committees and all boards and organizations receiving funds from the town. The first selectman does not have oversight of the Wilton Public Schools.”

Vanderslice has been a champion of town employees during her term so it’s not surprising that she mentioned them first in her thanks.

“It has been a pleasure to work with excellent, professional town employees, an outstanding town counsel team and the many volunteers who serve our community,” she wrote, before adding a message to residents: “Thank you for the opportunity and for your support and trust.”

