Wilton Library’s hard-working book sale volunteers are selecting, cleaning and categorizing all items for the hugely popular Spring Book Sale, taking place Saturday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 25. Early buying begins from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday with a $15 admission fee; the sale continues Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with free admission; hours on Sunday are 1-5 p.m.; Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. items are half-price; and Tuesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the sale offers $5 per bag pricing.

Featuring more than 70,000 items sorted in 50 categories, everyone’s interests are covered in this fundraiser — from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room with selections including board books, picture books, young adult novels and more; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction and categories such as art, history, biographies, photography, wellness, religion, sports, cookbooks, gardening, travel, science fiction, and more; new or gently used, rare books; AV for children and teens, DVDs, CDs, books on CD, and vinyl.

This sale always features high-quality books at great prices, readers of all kinds should not miss this opportunity. All proceeds benefit the library.

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd. Visit Wilton Library online for details.