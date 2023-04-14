On Saturday, April 29, at the Wilton YMCA, the first-ever Celebration of Baseball event will be held featuring an appearance by Mets and Yankees legend Doc Gooden.

This fundraiser event is being organized as a collaboration between Wilton Little League, the WBSA, and Wilton High School Baseball Boosters, as part of Little League Day.

The event will be built around a Q&A with Gooden and a chance for all attendees to get autographs and photos with the star player.

“I’m thrilled to see three organizations that represent Wilton baseball from youth to high school working together to deliver this great experience. All proceeds will help fund scholarships and make investments in our local programs” said Greg Topalian incoming WBSA President.

Food is being provided by Wilton Deli and Pinocchio Pizza and a beer garden is being sponsored by Two Roads and Athletic Brewing.

Tickets are limited and organizers suggest registering soon. Tickets are priced between $25 for children, $100 for adults and $200 for a family package. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event webpage.