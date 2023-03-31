Miller-Driscoll Elementary School students enjoyed a 25-plus-year tradition on Thursday, March 30, as approximately 40 famous figures visited classrooms celebrating the contributions of Women in History.

Organized each year by the M-D PTA, volunteers visit the classrooms to bring history to life, through stories and presentations about important women of the past and present in a lesson that uniquely sticks with Wilton’s youngest learners.

“I believe that it is important for M-D kids to experience Women in History day because it provides them with a unique opportunity to learn from and be inspired by these fabulous women and their achievements,” Women in History Chair Connie Rinaldi said.

A few of the famous “she-roes” who visited were Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, astronaut Sally Ride, Olympic gold medal winner Mia Hamm, pilot Amelia Earhart, nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu, abolitionist Harriet Tubman, marathon runner Kathrine Switzer, chef Julia Child, artist Frida Khalo, Red Cross founder Clara Barton and many more.

