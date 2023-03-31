The Wilton Conservation Commission has issued its annual call to action for Wilton’s Annual Townwide Cleanup Day and is eagerly awaiting volunteers to join this year’s event on Sunday, April 2 from 12-3 p.m. at the Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.). With rain anticipated on Saturday, the event has been rescheduled for Sunday.

Every year hard working volunteers of all ages join together to pick up litter along Wilton’s roadways and the banks of the Norwalk River.

“Townwide Clean Up Day is a great weekend service opportunity for individuals, families, and groups, which work together to improve our Town. I hope you will join us,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said.

Work gloves, garbage bags and dumpsters will be provided by the Wilton Conservation Commission and available at the gazebo starting at 12 p.m. This year’s event has several generous donors who are providing raffle prizes for some lucky participants.

Wilton Hardware and the Wilton Kiwanis Club have both donated to the Townwide Cleanup Day raffle. To be eligible to enter the raffle volunteers must collect a full garbage bag of litter and bring it to the Town Green for disposal. The raffle will be drawn promptly at 3 p.m. on April 2, and participants must be present to win. Pinocchio Pizza will provide each volunteer with a coupon for one free slice of cheese pizza for helping out.

This is a rain-or-shine event.