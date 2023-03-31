Woodcock Nature Center will open its trails to the community for a one-of-a-kind hiking and tasting experience at its annual Frothy Forage event on Saturday, April 29 (rain date: Sunday, April 30) between 12-8 p.m. Participants will sample unique craft beers, brews and sodas at secret locations along the Woodcock trails, courtesy of an array of local partners.

An event for the entire family, Frothy Forage also includes samplings of Connecticut’s own Hosmer Mountain Soda products, Stubborn Soda, and Olipop as well as Boxed Water throughout the day. Brew partners include long-time Woodcock collaborator Nod Hill Brewery as well as local brews from Owl’s Brew, Quirk Works, Reverie, Watson Farmhouse, and Counter Weight Brewing.

Furry family members are welcome too and will enjoy some sips and goodies along the trek thanks to Ridgefield Pet. Additional sponsors and partners include Fairfield County Bank, Outdoor Sports Center, Wilton Go Green, and Curbside Compost.

Frothy Forage will delight the senses throughout the afternoon with everything from animal encounters and kid’s activities to treats from Uncle Leo’s Donuts and Nora’s Overworks, to live music with Matt Greene, Joan Wallace, and others. Food will be available for purchase from the Redding Road House food truck.

All proceeds from this unique event will benefit Woodcock Nature Center environmental education programs. The event draws over 400 guests throughout the day.

Admission for people 21-and-over is $55 and includes one souvenir tasting glass per ticket purchased, snacks and goodies from event sponsors, and a one-of-a-kind trek through the woods and wetlands of Woodcock with beer, brew and soda sampling at six stations along the way. Food is available for purchase from the food truck throughout the day. Additional merchandise will be available for sale.

Spectators, designated drivers, and kids age 3-and-up are $25 and are welcome to enjoy the non-alcoholic offerings and on-site activities. Leashed dogs are welcome. Timed-entry tickets are required and can only be purchased in advanced; tickets are available online.