At the Wilton Congregational Church’s annual Christmas Pageant, “Christmas Comes Again,” families and worshipers experience “Bethlehem” on the evening Jesus was born. There are 48 children taking part in the pageant, ranging from ages seven months to 17 years.

The pageant will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17, during service at 10 a.m. in the Church’s Sanctuary. All are invited and there is no admission.

Pictured here are some photos of the children in rehearsal being directed by Wilton resident Nan Merolla.

Children rehearsing for the Congregational Church Christmas Pageant Credit: Nan Merolla / Wilton Congregational Church

