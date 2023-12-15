The following is a press release from the Wilton Fire Department.

The Wilton Fire Department reminds residents to be fire-safe when disposing of fireplace ashes. Ashes in fireplaces can remain hot and combustible for many days after the fire is out. Ashes should be left to cool in the fireplace for a few days when possible. When ready to dispose of the ashes, follow these steps:

All fireplace ashes should be placed into a metal container with a tight-fitting lid.

Carefully shovel ashes from the fireplace into the metal container. Do not use a vacuum.

use a vacuum. Do not place ashes into paper bags, plastic bags, cardboard boxes, plastic trash cans or plastic bins.

place ashes into paper bags, plastic bags, cardboard boxes, plastic trash cans or plastic bins. Once ashes are in the metal container, douse the ashes with water and stir them thoroughly. Make sure all the ashes have been cooled before placing a lid on the container.

Place the metal container with its secured lid at least 10 feet from a residence or anything combustible. Allow ashes to sit and cool for 48-72 hours. After ensuring the ashes are cooled, it is safe to dispose of them with other household waste.

For more fire safety tips and other information, visit the Wilton Fire Department web page or call 203.834.6247.