Changes in leadership of Wilton’s town government and on the Economic Development Commission are marking a new beginning for the EDC, just as the commission members are putting the final touches on their year-long effort to develop recommendations for improving commercial signage in Wilton.

Leadership Change

Toni Boucher, Wilton’s new first selectman and an ex-officio member of the EDC, attended her first EDC meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

At that meeting, EDC members voted unanimously for Joe Favarolo as the Commission’s new chair. Favarolo will take the reins from Prasad Iyer, who is now serving on Wilton’s Board of Finance.

Iyer’s departure will leave a vacancy on the commission, which had seven members. Iyer said he hoped the Commission would hear about a replacement soon.

Iyer remarked that he was passionate about the Commission and sad to be leaving it. He thanked his fellow commissioners, recalling “a great run” together and several initiatives that benefited the Town.

Commissioner John DiCenzo said he nominated Favorolo “in the interest of a fresh approach.”

Favorolo accepted the nomination, saying he was enthusiastic about helping to further the EDC’s work and contribute to economic initiatives, but also expressed some trepidation, being a relative newcomer to the Commission.

“Surely I’d like to see us continue to do very meaningful work,” Favarolo said, adding there were “big shoes to fill” and referring to himself as a “rookie”.

Favarolo said he would take on the leadership role as part of a group effort and with his fellow commissioners’ support.

Boucher’s View

After offering Favarolo congratulations and thanking Iyer for his service as chair, Boucher delivered an important message to the commissioners about her view of the EDC.

“It is very significant to me, to the community and to the Board of Selectmen,” Boucher said.

“You are essentially giving voice to our businesses, whether they be large or small, in the community,” she continued. “You are a great liaison, to also be a voice for the Chamber of Commerce [and] our town government. You can be a good voice to bring those messages to the Board of Selectmen, and I think that is critical.”

Boucher said she hoped the EDC might help to expand the Business Spotlight video production program between the Chamber and Wilton High School, as well as find ways to “enhance the climate” for business in Wilton.

Finalizing Commercial Signage Study

The EDC’s previous meetings (Oct. 25 and Nov. 15) essentially served as working sessions for commissioners to analyze the findings from a survey of Wilton residents’ opinions about signage in Wilton. That survey is a key component in the commission’s broad assessment of commercial signage throughout the Town.

The EDC’s assessment also included a survey among Wilton business owners and sought input from sign manufacturers to understand their experiences with Town regulations and the sign permit process.

At the Dec. 13 meeting, commissioners deliberated on their overall conclusions and the recommendations they ultimately plan to offer to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which could result in updates to Wilton’s signage regulations and the process for businesses to obtain their signs.

Before finalizing them, the commissioners plan to obtain feedback from Director of Planning & Land Use Management/Town Planner Michael Wrinn.

Final recommendations are expected to address improvements to the sign application process for business owners, as well as several aspects of design and special consideration for business that lack visibility from the street.

Commissioner Marty Avallone reflected on the EDCs work.

“The overall theme is that both businesses and consumers want more effective signs — signs that are visible, signs that are readable, and for those businesses that can’t be found, direction,” Avallone said.

“And yes, in addition, we want to improve traffic to Town Center, but we recognize the state owns that,” he added, referring to directional signage on Route 7 that might benefit merchants in Wilton Center.

Avallone cited the signage at Sharp Hill Square — featuring Wilton Hardware and Nova Cafe and others — as “a clear example” of an effective sign, based on its size, readability, lighting, and character. He contrasted it with the “hodgepodge” of less effective signs throughout the town.

“If there was a fear people may be offended by signs perhaps being too big… I think what we heard was the opposite,” Avallone said. “They want to be able to find a business.”

The next EDC meeting is Jan. 10.