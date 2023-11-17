Wilton’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) is approaching the finish line in a marathon run through Wilton’s commercial signage environment.

The EDC’s last two meetings (Oct. 25 and Nov. 15) have essentially served as working sessions for commissioners to analyze the findings from a survey of Wilton residents’ opinions about signage in Wilton. That survey is a key component in the commission’s broad assessment of signage throughout the Town.

Now, the commissioners are preparing to draw conclusions and finalize their recommendations to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which could eventually result in updates to Wilton’s signage regulations and the process for businesses to obtain their signs.

About The Resident Survey

The resident survey was envisioned from the very start of the EDC’s work on signage — a task assigned by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice last year. (The EDC conducted a separate survey among Wilton business owners and also sought input from sign manufacturers to understand their experiences with Town regulations and the sign permit process.)

As stated in the EDC’s communications about the resident survey,

In an effort to help Wilton business thrive and attract more customers, the Economic Development Commission is reviewing the Town’s sign regulations. To assist in that process, the commission has issued a survey seeking feedback from Wilton residents on their level of satisfaction and suggested improvements to signage in Wilton. The EDC recently completed a similar survey seeking feedback from Wilton businesses. The Economic Development Commission will develop recommendations for the Town of Wilton regarding signage based on the information collected from the surveys.

Findings Emerge

Commissioners were pleased with the sample size of respondents — 237 residents completed the survey.

Over the course of the last two EDC meetings, commissioners spent a great deal of time reviewing the data, which included sifting through residents’ verbatim responses to open-ended questions that added a qualitative dimension to the hard data.

Among the key findings commissioners discussed:

Respondents do rely on signs, particularly for finding new businesses and those that do not have prominent street-facing locations

Most residents in the survey are willing to see more signs — especially directional signs — and more prominent signs

“Cohesiveness” and consistency with the character of the Town is still important

Promoting Wilton Center to Thru Traffic

Although the Town has no control over directional signs along state-owned Danbury Rd. and the EDC’s task has been focused on commercial signage, some survey respondents still raised the idea of signage that could raise awareness of Wilton Center located just off the Town’s main thoroughfare and help direct traffic to merchants there.

In September, Community Affairs Director Sarah Gioffre informed the EDC about an effort by town officials to add such signage. The topic was not discussed at the EDC’s latest meeting, but GMW reached out to Gioffre for an update on the state’s proposal for directional signs at the intersection of Ridgefield Rd. as well as Wolfpit Rd. (This story will be updated with any information Gioffre provides.)

Next Steps

“The [resident survey] information was helpful and the results [of the resident and business owners surveys] are converging, which is good,” EDC Chair Prasad Iyer said as the commission concluded the Nov. 15 discussion. (Iyer will begin serving on the Board of Finance on Nov. 30.)

Commissioner Marty Avallone pointed out some hard work still remains.

“How this translates into a re-draft of regulations and re-do of process is a challenge,” he said.

For that reason, Iyer said he intends to invite Director of Planning and Land Use Management/Town Planner Michael Wrinn to the next meeting, when the EDC plans to wrap up its final conclusions and recommendations. Ultimately, the EDC will submit its work to the Board of Selectmen for review.

The EDC’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13, though commissioners said a special meeting might be added before that.