Wilton Breaks Ground on New Police Headquarters

The Town of Wilton held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Police Department Headquarters on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Those in attendance included several members of the Police Department, co-chairs of the Police-Town Hall Building Committee, current and past chair of the Police Commission, former Police Chief John Lynch, representatives from Tecton Architects, representatives from A. Secondino & Son, members of the Board of Selectmen, and Town employees. Pictured (l-r): Chief John Lynch (ret.); First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice; Patti Temple, Police-Town Hall Building Committee; Wilton Police Chief Tom Conlan; David Waters, Police-Town Hall Building Committee; Deputy Police Chief Rob Cipolla; Alfred Secondino, President, A. Secondino & Son; Tony Gogliettino, Senior Project Superintendent, A. Secondino & Son; Jeff McElravy, Tecton Architects; Rebecca Hopkins, Tecton Architects; Project Manager Chris Burney Credit: Patricia Brandt / Town of Wilton

Caring Hospice Connecticut Is Looking For Patient Care Volunteers For Wilton Assisted Living Facility

Caring Hospice Connecticut, an organization that provides hospice services for patients residing at home, in nursing homes and at assisted living facilities, is looking for volunteers to work with patients at an assisted living facility in Wilton. Volunteers read, listen, play music and provide companionship to patients. Anyone interested can email Robin Lynch, the volunteer coordinator for Caring Hospice Connecticut for more information about getting involved.

Wilton Man Receives Lifetime Community Service Award

Jack McFadden and his Humanitarian Award from the P&G Alumni Network Credit: contributed / Jack McFadden

Since his daughter Melissa passed away in her senior year at Wilton High School, Wilton resident Jack McFadden has dedicated himself to helping the world embrace and celebrate people with differences and supporting several worthy community causes. Melissa, who was born with Down Syndrome, inspired McFadden to devote his life to community service, and he was recently recognized for that work by the Proctor & Gamble Alumni Network.

“While many individuals contribute financially to local organizations, Jack gives his most valuable resources—his time, his creativity, and his considerable talents,” Margaret Swallow, a fellow P&G alum and previous recipient of the Humanitarian award, said.

Two days after Melissa’s birth 43 years ago, McFadden began working with STAR, Lighting the way, which provides opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He has served as President of STAR twice and STAR Residential once, growing the organization under his leadership to one of the most prominent and highly-praised CT organizations serving the handicapped, and has generated more than $3.5 million with the “Galaxy of Stars” fundraiser he created.

McFadden works with the Wilton Interfaith Action Committee and Rise Against Hunger, and in 2001 established the Wilton YMCA Melissa McFadden Memorial Scholarship for WHS seniors who demonstrate compassion and support for people with special needs. McFadden currently serves on the boards of the Wilton Riverbrook Regional YMCA and the Wilton Kiwanis.