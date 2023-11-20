[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

With fall sports winding down, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” were on the scene for both the Wilton High School field hockey team’s heartbreaking overtime loss in the Class L State Tournament Semifinals against Darien, as well as the WHS football team’s amazing 28-7 regular season finish against Shelton.

That win will propel the Warriors to the CIAC postseason playoffs ranked no. 2 in the Class MM division — and puts the team at no. 8 statewide. It also earned the team a home-field advantage in the first round quarterfinals game Tuesday night, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Further down below this week’s episode, find out how the WHS girls swimming team did in the Class L State Finals as well as the State Open.

Peter Reyes pushes through the Shelton defense as the Wilton football team had a resounding 28-7 win against Shelton Friday night, Nov. 17 at Fujitani field. They advance to the State playoffs with a prestigious home game in the first round quarterfinals game Tuesday night Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Girls Swimming Postseason Results

The WHS girls swim team finished an impressive fourth in the Class L swim meet with 395 points.

50 Freestyle: Aanya Kongettira (second) all-state 24.77; Megan Lussier (third) all-state 24.84; Vedha Kongettira (sixth) 25.03

200 Freestyle relay: Vedha Kongettira, Lussier, Caroline Colvin , Aanya Kongettira; (second) all-state, 1:40.62

Other races:

200 IM: Sophia Gimby (16th), Bragg (20th); Ceci Costa (22nd)

(21st) 500 Freestyle: Sophia Gimby (14th); Hannah Looney (16th); Costa (17th); Colvin (22nd)

100 Breaststroke: Maya Kreuzer (9th); Maddie Gimby (17th); Sina Patel (22nd)

A few days later, several swimmers on the girls team competed in the Class L state open. Anna Kongettira, (pictured above in main image, shown competing earlier in the season), was a member of the WHS Girls swim team that finished seventh overall in Sunday’s (Nov. 19) State Open meet. Anna, along with her sister Vedha Kongettira, Caroline Colvin and Megan Lussier finished fourth in the 200 Freestyle Relay.