Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from Nov. 3-16, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven residential properties changed hands.

The properties included one Fawn Ridge condominium, which sold for $657,00, and six single-family homes, which ranged in price from $700,000 to $1.44 million.

No commercial properties changed hands during the two-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

13 Fawn Ridge Lane: McKinnon Living Trust to Aimee Christine Cerra, for $657,000

174 Deforest Road: Vincent Santomero Jr. and Julie D. Santomero to Michael and Kristina Nagle, for $1,440,000

43 Scribner Hill: Joan A. Sears (TR) to VW Holdings LLC, for $700,000

9 Langner Lane: Steven and Alison Sherman to Jennifer M. Sherk and Peter A. Liptack, for $1,149,000

33 Skunk Lane: Jianwei Wang and Ning Sun to 33 Skunk Lane 06897 LLC, for $1,245,000

31 Mayflower Drive: Michelle A. Tarantino to Matthew and Katelyn Marut, for $800,000

1083 Ridgefield Road: Jack Nelson Happy to Trevor and Adele Baier, for $789,000