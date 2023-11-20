At $1.44 million, 174 Deforest Rd. was the highest-selling property of the two weeks ending Nov.16, 2023.

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from Nov. 3-16, 2023Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven residential properties changed hands. 

The properties included one Fawn Ridge condominium, which sold for $657,00, and six single-family homes, which ranged in price from $700,000 to $1.44 million. 

No commercial properties changed hands during the two-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

13 Fawn Ridge Lane: McKinnon Living Trust to Aimee Christine Cerra, for $657,000

174 Deforest Road: Vincent Santomero Jr. and Julie D. Santomero to Michael and Kristina Nagle, for $1,440,000

43 Scribner Hill: Joan A. Sears (TR) to VW Holdings LLC, for $700,000

9 Langner Lane: Steven and Alison Sherman to Jennifer M. Sherk and Peter A. Liptack, for $1,149,000

33 Skunk Lane: Jianwei Wang and Ning Sun to 33 Skunk Lane 06897 LLC, for $1,245,000

31 Mayflower Drive: Michelle A. Tarantino to Matthew and Katelyn Marut, for $800,000

1083 Ridgefield Road: Jack Nelson Happy to Trevor and Adele Baier, for $789,000

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.