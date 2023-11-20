The Wilton Democratic Town Committee announced Sunday (Nov. 19) that it will leave X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. A press release issued by the DTC said the organization will no longer use the platform “in response to X owner Elon Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

Musk commented on a recent post by a user that said Jews had brought antisemitism on themselves after promoting “dialectical hatred against whites” by supporting immigration of “hordes of minorities” who don’t like Jews. Musk agreed with the post, writing, “You have said the actual truth.” Credit: X

The post has been widely regarded as perpetuating an antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jews promote the replacement of White people by encouraging immigration — a theory that motivated the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 in which 11 Jewish worshipers were murdered, and was asserted by Neo-Nazis that marched in Charlottesville, VA in 2017.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic content on X has risen dramatically since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel — by more than 900%.

Musk’s comment has been criticized by advertisers, several of which have paused advertising on the platform, including Apple, IBM, Disney anymore. It has also been condemned by the White House.

The DTC said it was joining “others, including Connecticut Attorney General Tong, in taking this step.”

Wilton DTC Chair Tom Dubin acknowledged that the group is “small fish leaving Twitter” but hopes the DTC’s move will inspire others to do the same.

“We recognize that social media companies face challenges in balancing free expression versus hate speech that cripples free expression. But when a site’s owner trumpets his anti-semitism and demonstrates that he is not committed to achieving such balance, it does not deserve support,” Dubin said.