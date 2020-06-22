Planning & Zoning Updates: “Sharp Hill Square” Approved for 200 Danbury Rd

Though COVID-19 has put a halt to many plans, the Planning and Zoning Commission has been working dutifully (and virtually) to continue to shape Wilton’s future. Specifically, a project to transform 200 Danbury Road into a mixed-use development with retail and residential areas from developer Patrick Downend finally found definitive answers and approval for its new vision on June 8, 2020, with conditions.

The application calls to redevelop the property into a mixed-use development that will consist of “retail, offices and/or banks or financial institutions and twenty-four (24) residential units.” It was submitted in November of 2019 to the Inland Wetlands Commission and in January of 2020 to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Previously the site of Sheridan Interiors, a nail salon, and a floor covering business, the approximately 2.5-acre lot at 198-200 Danbury Road is situated on the corner of Sharp Hill Rd. and Route 7. Part of this site includes the historic Raymond Morehouse House. According to the development description, the current plan is to relocate (by about 90 feet North) and restore the structure for adaptive reuse. The other structures have been demolished.

The proposal, referred to as “Sharp Hill Square” in one design, states the owners desire to restore the Raymond Morehouse House and add two new buildings: Building A, in which the ground floor would feature 3,800 square feet devoted to retail space, and 7,566 square feet for offices; the second level would offer 12 residential apartments (11,762 square feet total); and the third floor would have 10 residential apartments (10,198 square feet total). Proposed Building B, would have 3,456 square feet on its first floor for retail, and a second floor for three retail apartments with 3,452 square feet. The developer made slight changes to the original proposal after receiving feedback from the land-use commissions and town officials.

The development description also allots 103 parking spaces–30 of which will be located in a garage below building A, and the other 73 of which will be on-site.

The extensive application includes plans to protect the wetlands, minimize erosion by controlling water movement, and planting grass seeds. The proposal was revised based on feedback in the public hearing sessions and from town officials over time, most notably to increase meaningful public benefit. The application reflects years of work, with some, such as the Wetland Delineation, dated as early as October 2017.

The development is part of the “Greater Wilton Center Area” zone, in which the town expressed encouragement for mixed-use development in the Plan of Conservation and Development. The property is also part of the Design Retail Business District.

However, the plan had come under scrutiny during the Inland Wetlands public hearing sessions with people’s concerns about the health of the wetlands and a neighboring well, as well as potential for pollution.

During the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, residents expressed concern that the size of the proposed development could adversely affect neighboring properties and lead to more congestion. Additionally, some neighbors were worried that the property could result in noise, light, and water pollution and communicated their disdain of the increasing population density of the area. Others pointed to the safety concerns of not having a sidewalk.

Some of the conditions to the project’s approval addressed those community concerns by mandating that the developer “increase meaningful public benefit.” Notable conditions include installing sidewalks to lead to the nearby Norwalk River Valley Trail (entrance opposite of Wolfpit Road); a sidewalk on Sharp Hill Rd. heading east to the curb of the property; bike racks; and a kiosk to let people know where the NRVT is located, where Wilton Center is, and the historical significance of the Raymond Morehouse house.

In the June 8 meeting, when P&Z discussed the conditions, commission chair Richard Tomassetti ensured that the conditions were “all achievable.” The commission members also emphasized that the historic nature of the site factored into their recommendations and decision, including that the developer creates a “traditional natural stone wall” at the southern boundary to be indicative of New England character. Tomassetti said he thought the commission was very forward-thinking about this and considerate of the impacts.

Additionally, all plants planted must be native, trees must be at a certain height, and all light be shielded and screened on the rear of building A. Moreover, they said all work and physical improvements must be done within five years.

The approval went into effect on June 12, 2020. According to the initial P&Z application, it is estimated that it will take 16-24 months from approval to complete the project.

Timeline of the Project and Concerns

Because the site rests on existing wetlands, an application must be first passed by the Inland Wetlands Commission and then by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Concerns brought up during the public hearing parts include the safety of the nearby well, the large size of the buildings and if that would effect the wetlands, and if a buffer would be maintained.

Below is a timeline of the adjustments, commentary, and applications on the project: