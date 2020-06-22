The GMW Interview: A Conversation on Race with Wilton Police Chief John Lynch [VIDEO]

The last month has seen hundreds of protests in big cities and small towns following the death of George Floyd while being restrained by police, and the shooting and killing by police of two more people–Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks. The events have ripped open the discussions on systemic racism against Black Americans and incidents of police brutality.

Even here in Wilton, the conversation is happening. Hundreds of people took part in a rally against racism and for peace, which then morphed into a march to Town Hall and a sit-in by about 60 teens who demanded answers to questions about racial bias among law enforcement and pushed for defunding police.

Wilton Police Chief John Lynch has been in the center of it all–representing his department in these discussions and standing in the center of angry crowds. A 35-year member of the town’s police department, he has long had a perspective on the topic from the inside and now oversees how the department is managed in all areas of racial equality and justice–from questions about targeting people of color in traffic stops to anti-bias training.

GOOD Morning Wilton talked with Lynch about the issues surrounding police and Black people–whether that’s as members of the public or job candidates. Here is our Q&A.

Correction: An earlier version of the article incorrectly stated that Breonna Taylor had been killed in the past month. She was shot and killed by officers on March 13, 2020.