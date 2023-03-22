The Wilton Police investigation of a “suspicious death” of a north Wilton man on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, has now been classified as a “homicide” case as of Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. reporting a deceased person at a residence in the area near Nod Hill Rd. and Partrick Ln. The caller identified themself as a neighbor who had witnessed the incident.

Wilton Police issued a press release to news media and sent out a notice on the town email alert system stating that when officers responded to the residence, they found a male in a detached garage on the property who was not breathing and had “appear[ed] to have endured significant trauma.”

A paramedic on scene at the incident later pronounced the man dead.

Deputy Chief Rob Cipolla reported that one person of interest in relation to the case had been detained at Wilton Police Headquarters and told GMW that “there is no active threat to the community.”

Cipolla said the detained person is an adult male but would not confirm whether he is related to the deceased person. The individual had not been arrested and no charges were filed as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cipolla would not confirm whether any weapon was located or if the neighbor who called police heard any noise or if there was a vehicle involved.

The release called the incident an isolated one and stated there was no ongoing threat to the community. “There currently are no outstanding threats to public safety. Out of respect for the deceased and their family, we are not releasing the decedent’s information until appropriate next [of] kin notifications can be made,” the release stated.

Cipolla would not comment on whether police had ever been called to the residence before or if there was any ongoing situation of which they were aware prior to Tuesday.

An earlier alert sent by the town at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday pinpointed the investigation area as Nod Hill Rd. and Partrick Ln. Another neighbor contacted GOOD Morning Wilton via email to report ongoing police activity at a residence on Indian Hill Rd. He stated that he witnessed police on scene with “weapons drawn”.

Cipolla declined to comment on any specific address or location. He said that more information would be provided on Wednesday.

GOOD Morning Wilton will update the story as more information is available.