Wilton Police have identified the victim in Tuesday’s homicide and arrested a neighbor and charged him with murder.

The victim was identified as Arinzechukwu Ukachukwu, age 39, a resident of 34 Partrick Ln. in Wilton. Police say he was stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor, Sebastian Andrews, 31, who resides at 133 Indian Hill Rd. in Wilton, was taken into police custody on Tuesday and charged with Ukachukwu’s murder. He is currently being held on $1 million bond and will be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday, March 22.

Police said Andrews’ father called 9-1-1 on March 21 at approximately 11:15 a.m. to report his next door neighbor Ukachukwu had been assaulted and “was found deceased.” They said the caller identified his own son as the possible assailant.

According to police, the 911 caller identified himself as a neighbor of the victim, and said that “while looking out of his window he witnessed the victim being assaulted in the driveway of 34 Partrick Ln.” and identified the offender as his son, Sebastian Andrews.

A police report said the witness went to the victim’s residence and found Ukachukwu deceased in the detached garage before calling 9-1-1, and that the offender was no longer present.

According to land records, the property at 133 Indian Hill Rd. in Wilton is owned by Ballard Andrews and Leli Sharif.

Officers responded to the residence on Partrick Ln. and found a male in the detached garage on the property. They identified the man as the resident of the property and observed he had multiple stab wounds. A paramedic on scene at the incident later pronounced the man dead.

Officers established a perimeter around the suspect’s Indian Hill Rd. residence. They said Sebastian Andrews eventually “emerged from the residence and was detained without incident.”

Wilton Police Deputy Chief Robert Cipolla previously told GOOD Morning Wilton that they detained a person of interest as part of the investigation and brought him to police headquarters. Police obtained a warrant and subsequently arrested Andrews and charged him with murder in violation of C.G.S. 53a-54a.

Wilton Police said neighboring agencies assisted during the response, including the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad.

According to Cipolla there was no history of disputes between Andrews and Ukachukwu, although “they were familiar with each other.”

He confirmed that the Wilton Police have had prior “in-house involvements with [the suspect], but nothing of a criminal nature.”

Cipolla said that Ukachukwu recently moved to Wilton last summer and was “new to the community.” Land records show the Partrick Ln. property was last sold on July 25, 2022, and Ukachukwu is listed as a co-owner.

According to Cipolla, Andrews allegedly believed the victim had been trespassing on the Indian Hill Rd. property, “whether justified or not.”

The Andrews’ residence on Indian Hill Rd. shares a property line with Ukadchukwu’s Partrick Ln. residence. Cipolla said there is no fence separating the two wooded parcels of land.

The Indian Hill Rd. residence of a Wilton man arrested and charged with a murder shares a property line with the victim’s home on Partrick Ln. Credit: GMW illustration

The press release issued by Wilton Police today expressed the department’s sympathies to the victim’s family and asked for the public to respect their privacy.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to the victim’s family and loved ones in [the] wake of this tragic incident. Please respect their privacy as they deal with this unthinkable loss.”