On Sunday, March 19, the Wilton Land Conservation Trust (WLCT) hosted a barred owl release in collaboration with Wildlife in Crisis. On the last day of winter in 2023, a day embodying transformation, two previously injured and rehabilitated barred owls were released at the Wilton Land Trust’s Nick Parisot Memorial Trailhead.

Gathered around a warm open fire and bountiful libations, approximately two dozen community members learned of the injured owls’ incredible journeys and witnessed their release back into the wild. Wildlife in Crisis Directors Peter and Dara Reid provided details of the owls’ rehabilitation journey, insights into their secret lives, and shared ways people can support them in the wild.

Land Trust Trustees, members, and staff were joined by State Sen. Ceci Maher (D-Wilton), State Rep. Keith Denning (D-Wilton), State Rep. Anne Hughes (D-Redding) and Wilton Selectman Ross Tartell to witness the conclusion of the owls’ rehabilitation journey and the beginning of their return to the wild.

Land Trust officials said the event showcased the “vital nexus between community, conservation, and how their union promotes wildlife.”

“The release of these two beautiful owls is a testament to the power of conservation and the community coming together to support wildlife,” Land Trust Executive Director David McCarthy said, adding, “We are honored to have played a role in their journey and grateful for our partnership with Wildlife in Crisis.”

Birds of prey, such as owls, rely on edge habitats for hunting grounds (where the forests meet open land). Unfortunately, this is often the roadside, and that’s just where these owls’ injuries occurred. After being hit by cars, both owls were placed into the care of Wildlife in Crisis. The female owl suffered from a fracture in her wing and leg, while the male owl had severe head trauma.

Wildlife in Crisis officials said the two owls were exceptionally composed and easygoing during their time as patients, spending their initial two months recuperating from their injuries within the clinic. Following their recovery, they were relocated to one of Wildlife in Crisis’ spacious aviaries, where they worked to regain their muscle tone and coordination.

Despite arriving at the facility undernourished, the owls gained the necessary body mass required for release.

“Once they demonstrated their readiness for release, we eagerly anticipated watching them reacclimate to their natural habitat and regain their independence,” Dara Reid said.

The birds were housed together over their five months of recovery and formed a strong bond. Originally found in Redding and Wilton, it was decided that they would be released together at a Wilton Land Trust Preserve.

The first owl, the female, was full of energy and enthusiasm, flapping her wings eagerly as she emerged from her crate. Dara Reid calmed the bird and introduced her to the gathered crowd before releasing the owl into the prevailing winds. The owl dove low before soaring high and settling on a branch across the street from the Land Trust’s preserve.

The second owl, the male, was calmer and more collected. He exited his crate in a dignified manner, blinking his large dark eyes at the audience. After a few words from Wildlife in Crisis officials and questions from the audience, the owl was released into the air. Unlike his clinic partner, he took a right and soared above the Nick Parisot Memorial Trail Kiosk before landing on a branch in the Land Trust’s preserve.

Both birds demonstrated exceptional flying abilities and did not crash, a concern for rehabilitated birds. They both landed safely and are now settling into their new neighborhoods just in time for their nesting season. Wildlife in Crisis informed the audience that it’s likely that the two birds will find each other at dusk by calling to one another from across the street.

“We are overjoyed to have these two magnificent owls living and soon to be nesting in our conserved open space,” McCarthy said.

Barred owls, which are of medium size, thrive in mature deciduous and evergreen forests located near wetlands. They prefer nesting in tree cavities and hunting small rodents at night. Their distinctive vocalization of “Who cooks for you?” can often be heard throughout the day and night. Additionally, their brown and white barred plumage allows them to blend seamlessly with tree bark. Mating usually occurs in mid-winter, and they generally start rearing their offspring by the end of March.

“What a thrill to witness the release of two beautiful barred owls on a Wilton Land Trust property after five months of rehabilitation. Kudos to the Land Trust and Wildlife in Crisis for taking such good care of our precious open spaces and their inhabitants.” WLCT members Jim and Ellen Kapustka said.

“We are grateful to the Wildlife in Crisis center for doing this amazing work. Seeing the owls returned to their natural habitat was gratifying and I encourage others to support this work.” Denning said.

The Reids spoke to the group about measures everyone can take to aid the survival of barred owls and other wildlife within the area.

Preserve open spaces and leave mature trees standing.

Turn off outdoor lights at night or install motion detector lights instead.

Consider allowing a significant portion of your lawn to transform into a meadow and place nest boxes throughout a property.

Remove any potential hazards in a yard, such as netting, and provide water sources for wildlife, particularly during dry spells and heat waves.

In addition, the Reids advocated against using rodenticides and called barred owls “nature’s rodent control.”

“Wildlife in Crisis receives many birds of prey each year who have been secondarily poisoned by rodenticides,” Peter Reid said.

The Reids added that they were grateful to partner with WLCT for this and other initiatives.

“We are grateful for the Wilton Land Trust’s important work preserving vital habitat for wildlife. Preserving precious open space is a vital quality of life issue which benefits us all. The Land Trust chose an idyllic place for our owls to regain their freedom and begin anew, I feel confident that they will do well there,” Dara Reid added.

(L-R) Wilton Selectman Ross Tartell, State Rep. Anne Hughes (Redding), Wilton Land trust Executive Director David McCarthy, State Senator Ceci Maher (Wilton) and State Rep. Keith Denning (Wilton) at the barred owl release. Credit: Wilton Land Conservation Trust

The crowd listens as Wildlife in Crisis director Dara Reid talks about barred owls. Credit: Wilton Land Conservation Trust

The crowd at the Wildlife in Crisis release of two injured barred owls. Credit: Wilton Land Conservation Trust

The Wilton Land Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization independent of the town of Wilton. It works closely with community partners to advance its mission of conserving land, protecting biodiversity, enhancing ecosystems, and building community. For more information about the Wilton Land Conservation Trust and its 2023 Spring Program calendar, visit the WLCT website.

Wildlife in Crisis is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization dedicated to wildlife preservation and land conservation. Founded in 1988, each year WIC cares for over 5,000 injured and orphaned wild animals. WIC relies entirely on donations to care for debilitated wildlife. For more information about WIC and for answers to frequently asked questions about wildlife visit wildlifeincrisis.org.