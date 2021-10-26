UPDATED: Roads Closed; “Powerful” Autumn Nor’easter Expected to Bring Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts, Flooding and Possible Power Outages

UPDATE — 11:45 a.m.: Listed below are the roads impacted by the storm, according to the Wilton Police Department. The list will be updated as more are added. If there is a road blocked or wires are down that is not on this list please call the Police Department at 203.834.6260. Always assume that a fallen power line is live and stay away. If there is an emergency please call 911

Buckingham Ridge Rd. is closed near Friendly Ln.

is closed Westport Rd. is closed between Chestnut Hill Rd. and Dudley Rd.

is closed between and Old Boston Rd. is partially blocked near Seir Hill Rd.

ORIGINAL POST — 7:15 a.m.: A midwestern storm system colliding a secondary low moving up the Atlantic coast was forecast to rapidly intensify into a fairly powerful autumn storm Tuesday into Wednesday. The level of impact from this projected Nor’easter to the area will depend on the exact track the storm takes.

Two possible tracks are being forecasted by most computer models; an offshore track and a track closer to the coast. The CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) issued a combined, “consensus forecast” that officials said has “the highest probability of occurring.”

The DESPP detailed forecast projects the following outlook, based on a consensus of the computer models:

Tuesday: Rain becoming heavy at times during the morning and continuing into the afternoon. Wind gusts gradually increase from 15–25 mph at daybreak to 35-45 mph by mid-afternoon, especially in eastern CT. The heavy rain is likely to cause moderate urban flooding, especially where storm drains become clogged by leaves. The strong wind gusts Tuesday afternoon may cause a minor-to-moderate number of power outages, especially across eastern CT. The peak of this storm is currently forecast to occur late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening with rainfall rates close to 1 inch per hour at times and NNE winds gusting to 40-50 mph at times.

Tuesday night: The wind and rain are expected to gradually decrease overnight with some additional power outages and some minor urban flooding. Minor stream flooding is also possible. Minor coastal flooding is possible during the times of high tide Tuesday night. Most impacts should subside by Wednesday morning as the storm begins to depart to the east.

Officials caution that his type of storm is difficult to predict because the main storm system will impact the area less than 12 hours after it formed off the coast. A significant change in the track to the west could bring more wind or rain to Wilton.

DESPP/DEMHS will continue to closely monitor the latest forecasts.