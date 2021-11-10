Preparing and Supporting Special Needs Students for Postsecondary Pursuits

SPED*NET Wilton will host “Transition Programs: Preparing and Supporting Students with IEPs and Section 504 Plans for Their Postsecondary Pursuits,” a very special Zoom webinar on Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m. Students and their families are invited to join a panel of representatives from four unique transition programs that cater to a variety of abilities and learning styles.

The participating programs will be:

Chapel Haven (Schleifer Center)

The Glenholme School (Devereux)

Mansfield Hall

Westport College Prep

Pre-registration is available at the SPED*NET Wilton website.