Preparing and Supporting Special Needs Students for Postsecondary Pursuits

SPED*NET Wilton will host “Transition Programs: Preparing and Supporting Students with IEPs and Section 504 Plans for Their Postsecondary Pursuits,” a very special Zoom webinar on Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m. Students and their families are invited to join a panel of representatives from four unique transition programs that cater to a variety of abilities and learning styles.
The participating programs will be:
- Chapel Haven (Schleifer Center)
- The Glenholme School (Devereux)
- Mansfield Hall
- Westport College Prep
Pre-registration is available at the SPED*NET Wilton website.