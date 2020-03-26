Public Can Watch BOE Zoom Meeting Thursday for Spring Break Discussion

Wilton Public Schools officials are considering what to do about Spring Break, and will be discussing it during Thursday evening’s Board of Education Meeting. The meeting will be conducted virtually via a Zoom meeting online that the public is invited to watch.

School administrators are considering two options: eliminate the break scheduled for April 13-17 [with Friday, April 10 reserved as a non-school day for observance of Good Friday] and end the school year on June 10; or keep the days as Spring Break and end the school year on June 17.

The discussion comes on the heels of Gov. Ned Lamont’s recent order extending school closure through at least April 20 and the resulting need to continue at-home e-Learning through that time–if not potentially through the end of the year.

Administrators asked students’ families and staff for their feedback on the two options, using an online survey for school community members to register their preferences. The Board of Education will discuss survey results and the feedback they have received to make a decision about the break during Thursday’s BOE meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for March 26, at 7 p.m.; to watch the meeting online, visit the Zoom Join site, using the following credentials: