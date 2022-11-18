PUBLIC NOTICE: BOE Asks for Volunteers Interested in Filling Board Vacancy to Apply

The Wilton Board of Education is putting out a notice for volunteers to be considered for a vacancy on the Board of Education until the next town election in November of 2023.

The Board of Education is “the bridge between the community and the schools.” The board is the governing body of the school district. The board determines all policies to be implemented in the administration of the schools, including the consideration and adoption of an annual budget. Responsibilities include:

Two monthly, in-person meetings, about two hours in length (in addition to preparation time before the meetings to review materials up for discussion)

Membership and active participation on at least one BOE subcommittee

Budget work mainly concentrated in the months of January-March 4-6 budget workshops BOE and Board of Finance and Town public budget hearings/meeting

Other “Special” or “BOE Workshops,” as needed, as well as regular community relations activities

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be an elector (at least 18 years of age and a United States citizen) of the Town of Wilton. Furthermore, in accordance with state law, no member of the board shall be employed for compensation in any position in the school system.

Interested candidates should submit a resume and written answers to the following questions directly to the Board of Education via email with an email copy to Lucille DeNovio by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022:

Please explain why you want to fill this vacancy and how you think you can best contribute to the work of the board. Please explain your understanding of the roles and responsibilities and time commitments of a board member. Have you ever attended a board meeting? Please share your understanding of the school’s budget and budget process and your budgeting experience. Please share something about our schools that you are passionate about and would like to actively work on as a board member. Please share your involvement with our schools and/or community.

The board reserves the right to interview application finalists the week of the submission deadline. The board will hold an Executive Session on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to discuss candidates. The board will appoint a candidate at its Regular Meeting on Dec. 1, 2022.

This is a public process and the names of all candidates will be public. The board will notify any candidate(s) who will be discussed in Executive Session 1) that they are to be discussed, and 2) that they have the right to be present during the discussion.