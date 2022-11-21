Frosty the Snow Man Brings his Magic to Wilton Playshop

The Wilton Playshop will present the beloved children’s tale, Frosty the Snow Man, on Dec. 2-4. A dramatization of one of the all-time hit songs for children, Frosty the Snow Man tells the tale of a rascally snowman who comes to life one day. Written by John Francis with direction by John Atkin, choreography by Christine Titus, and under the musical direction of Ken Knox, the show follows Frosty’s funny escapades with a bustling, nearsighted policeman before he melts away.

“Our holiday shows have become a town tradition. Kids are going to love Frosty’s silly antics and all the little ‘extras’ we have planned, including an audience sing-along, a gift giveaway, and of course cookies and photo ops in the lobby after the show,” says Frosty’s producer Kasey Luce.

Performances are on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. The running time is approximately 35 minutes.

Tickets are $15 for youth and $25 for adults. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Wilton Playshop online.