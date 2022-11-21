Wilton Youth Council Offers “Decoding Behavior: What Our Children Are Telling Us and How to Help”

Wilton Youth Council, in partnership with the Wilton Library, presents “Decoding Behavior: What Our Children Are Telling Us & How to Help” with cognitive psychologist Alicia Farrell, PhD on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wilton Library. This free event is intended for parents of kids in grades pre-K-12.

Are you confused about your child or teen’s behavior, what it may mean, and how to best support them? Please join us for a discussion led by Farrell and designed to provide practical guidance and tools you can apply to improve relationships and help kids learn to navigate their world in emotionally healthy ways.

Topics will include:

A parent’s role in building and maintaining a quality relationship with their child

How to support problem-solving and emotional regulation

Navigating struggles as opportunities vs threats

Recognizing the difference between stress and anxiety

The effect of valuing performance over character; how that breaks down social/emotional wellness and what you can do about it

Practical tools to improve communication, connection, and conflict resolution

We are raising our children in complicated times. Please don’t miss this opportunity to learn how to better support your children with confidence and conviction. Register at online.