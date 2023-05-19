A refugee is someone who struggles daily to find something to eat, somewhere safe to stay, possess the ability to protect their family, be respected, and live to their capability and successes. A refugee is someone like us — a human being with dreams and goals, a person who wishes to settle with their family and have a peaceful life, a birthright.

World Refugee Day, established by the United Nations, is June 20 each year. It is an international observance which is designed to raise awareness of the plight of refugees all over the world. In recognition of this day, the showing of The Swimmers to the Wilton community is an opportunity to raise local and global awareness by telling this true story about real-life sisters from Syria and their ordeal fleeing to Europe.

The Swimmers will be shown on the big screen in WEPCO’s Parish Hall (48 New Canaan Rd.) on Sunday, May 21 from 5-8 p.m. If desired, viewers are invited to bring a beach chair or other comfortable seating. The movie is two hours and 15 minutes long. There will be a 15-minute intermission to enjoy a potluck dinner followed by a voluntary short discussion for anyone interested in learning more about how the Wilton community can be involved in refugee relief.

Childcare will be provided for those under 13. Due to some violent content, this movie is recommended for those 13 years and older.

Further questions can be sent via email.