To the Editor:

The Wilton Garden Club would like to thank all of the many plant lovers in the Connecticut area who made their way to our annual plant sale. We may be biased but our Plant Sales are special — it’s one of the largest sales in the area and offers a huge wide variety of sustainably grown, healthy plants. In the many weeks leading up to the sales, they are seeded, watered, transplanted, and taken care of by many loving hands. Many thanks to our tireless members who worked so hard to bring 4000-plus plants and gifts to sale! And a huge thanks goes to Girl Scout Cadets from Troops 50734 and 50758 and Boy Scouts Troop 20 who alternated Flower Guard duties for Friday and Saturday nights on the Town Green. We look forward to seeing folks around town as we work this spring making Wilton an even more beautiful place to live.

Happy Gardening!

Haiku Durden and Andrea O’Meara

Plant Sale Co-Chairs