Wilton’s American Legion Post 86 is providing 800 lunches on Friday, May 26, to veterans, their families, families of deployed service members, and Gold Star families. The Post will distribute fully cooked meals consisting of barbecued chicken, pulled pork, vegetables, potatoes, and gravy, in conjunction with Stew Leonard’s.

The meals will be distributed beginning at 12 p.m. at the American Legion Post 86 (112 Old Ridgefield Rd.) and may be enjoyed at Post 86 or taken home.

To request meals, contact Post 86 via email by Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m.