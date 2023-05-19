Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams and published weekly. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the website’s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Red Tails Grey (13U) Play Two Close Games

Led by manager Seve Esposito and coach Roman Hausmann, the 13U Grey Team has three wins in their last four games.

On Monday, May 15, the Red Tails hosted Ridgefield and lost in a nail-biter 4-5. Oskar Perfido and Adam Neveas combined for six excellent pitching innings combining for seven strikeouts.

The Red Tails had a strong day at the plate piling up eight hits led by center fielder Hugo Pascarella, who went 2-for-2 with a hit by pitch and one run scored. Perfido, Evan Ash, Henry Littan, Wyland Geitz, Mason Biltoft, Ian Chase, and Nathan Sebastian all contributed to the scoring with hits and runs.

On Saturday, May 13, the Red Tails hosted Darien and won the high-scoring game 10-9. The high-octane offense was led by second baseman Geitz, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Catcher Ash also played a strong game going 1-for-1 with an RBI while adding two runs and four stolen bases. Left fielder Doug Gubner and third baseman Perfido both went 1-for-1, with each adding a run and Perfido notching an RBI.

The defense loomed large with a big-time double play from Perfido, Nevas, and Ash. Sebastian and Geitz combined for the win in a solid outing at pitcher. The win moves the Red Tails record to 3 wins, 3 loses, and 1 tie. The next Game is Monday, May 22 in Darien. Follow the CT Red Tails (13U) by downloading “Game Changer” and subscribing to the team.

Red Tails 14U Tournament Team Goes 4-2-1

During the weekend of May 5-7, the 14U team competed in the Mid-Season Swing tournament at the CT Sportsplex in North Branford, finishing fifth. The team’s first game was a close 1-2 loss to Diamond Prime Baseball. Jakob Sweeters pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out six. Jeff Fox pitched two innings in relief. Gavin Toohill, Casey Meyer, Denny Dustin, and Gavin Levenherz each collected one hit, with Meyer bringing in a run early in the first inning.

In their second game, the Red Tails won big over Waterford Babe Ruth, 8-2. Meyer pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out five. Mario Coppola and Toohill each pitched two innings and together struck out nine. On offense, Cooper Rekow went 3-for-3 at bat to lead the Red Tails in hits. Toohill, Dustin, Ethan Driscoll, Meyer, Coppola, Ghee Bocchino, and Sean Raftery also recorded hits.

In their bracket elimination game on Sunday, May 7, the Red Tails faced Diamond Prime again, this time losing 0-1. Fox pitched five innings, allowing one run and striking out five, with no walks. Toohill threw one inning in relief. Driscoll and Coppola also recorded hits.

The team went on to win both of their mid-week games, first beating the CT Rangers 10-4 on Tuesday, May 9. Toohill, Rekow, and Coppola pitched a solid game. Bats were strong all around, led by Fox with a triple and Meyer with a two-RBI double. Driscoll, Dustin, and Coppola also had hits. On Thursday, May 11, Fox was on the mound for the Red Tails against the Fairfield County Captains, pitching seven innings, allowing six hits and one run, striking out four, and walking one in the team’s 8-1 win. Driscoll, Dustin, and Coppola gave the team a boost, driving in five runs in the fifth inning.

On Saturday, May 13 the 14U Red Tails had a doubleheader against the Stamford Bombers, winning the first game 12-11 and tying the second 7-7. In game one, the Red Tails established a dominant 10-2 lead, but struggled to close it out, giving up nine runs in the seventh inning. Toohill pitched six innings and was relieved in the seventh by Anthony Palumbo and Bocchino. Dustin, Rekow, Palumbo, and Bocchino notched two hits each, while Driscoll, Fox, Coppola, Levenherz, and Raftery each got a hit. In game two, Rekow and Coppola pitched three innings each, allowing eight hits and seven runs, and striking out two. Levenherz, Rekow, Driscoll, and Bocchino each recorded hits.

14U Red Tails Babe Ruth Red

The 14U Travel Team had a split week, starting off last Sunday, May 7 with a 9-0 defeat of the Stamford Reds on the road. Solid pitching from starting pitcher JP Wax, and Max Nevas in relief, led to the shutout. Jake Siegel got the offense going early with an RBI double in the top of the first. A big second inning for the Red Tails led to four runs on hits from Nevas, Wax, and Evan Ash. The team added a run in the third and fifth innings with more hits coming from Wyatt Hoffstatter, Ian Connell, and Greg Fila. A three-run sixth inning sealed the victory as Siegel, Fila, and Connell, contributed hits and runs.

This past Sunday, May 14, the Red Tails were defeated by the Fairfield Renegades 1-14. The Red Tails’ offense scored in the bottom of the third inning. Base hits by Liam Price and Hoffstatter got the Red Tails on base, and Hoffstatter later scored on a single by Connor Lane. The team fought hard, getting lots of balls into the field of play, but runs were hard to come by and they were unable to overcome an early lead set by the Renegades. The Babe Ruth Red team is currently 2-2 for the season with a doubleheader coming up this weekend in Norwalk.