Connecticut’s legal adult-use cannabis market officially rolled out on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. What are the facts and laws? How is new legislation affecting our youth? What are clinicians, schools and police officers saying? You’ll be surprised about what you don’t know! Please join Wilton Youth Council at Wilton Library for an informative presentation and panel discussion on cannabis. Presented by Wilton Youth Council in partnership with Wilton Library, Mountainside Treatment Center, SPED*NET and Middlebrook PTA.

Panelists include:

Melissa McGarry is the project director for Trumbull’s Prevention Partnership, a local prevention coalition that strives to prevent underage substance use and promote social and emotional wellness through education, outreach, enforcement and public policy.

John Daviau, MACP, is a community psychologist, certified dialogue educator and certified prevention specialist. He has extensive experience in providing evidence-based substance abuse prevention.

Anthony Nave is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with master’s degrees in educational psychology and clinical social work. He serves as senior manager of outpatient services at Mountainside Treatment Center.

Representatives of the Wilton Police Department and Wilton Public Schools will also be joining the panel to provide information specific to the Wilton community.

Registration is required. Register online or call 203.762.6334. For questions about the program or to submit a question in advance, email Wilton Youth Council.