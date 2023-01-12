Wilton Center will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Winter Carnival! Hosted by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and proudly sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, the Winter Carnival will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 12-4 p.m. at the Town Green with other exciting festivities simultaneously taking place around Wilton Center.

Start off the event with a whimsical horse-drawn wagon ride around the Town Center presented by Kimco Realty, watch a live ice sculpting demonstration by the Gazebo and win prizes for our scavenger hunt by finding the beautiful ice sculptures throughout town!

Additional festivities will include a magic show performance by Tony the Jester, a character meet-and-greet with your favorite “winter princess and snowman,” and carnival performers engaging adults and young ones at the Town Green. A selection of food and beverage options will be available from local food trucks such as Bubble & Brew and Cousins Maine Lobster, and activities to keep the kids busy will include face painting, sand art, crafts, meeting mini ponies from Rising Starr Horse Rescue, and so many more fun activities provided by our local organizations participating in the event.

There’s more! The Wilton Library will open its doors one hour early, at noon. Visitors of all ages are invited to warm up inside where tweens and teens in grades 6-12 can stop by the Teen Department to learn how to make fun and easy decorative paper snowflakes, while supplies last. Children in grades K-5 can visit the Children’s Library to create a wintery craft project and pick up a winter bookmark. Then make sure to head over to Schenck’s Island for some marshmallow roasting sponsored by the Wilton Rotary Club (children must be accompanied by an adult).

Numerous festivities will be held throughout the Center and guests are highly encouraged to visit and shop at Wilton’s local retail stores during the afternoon and enjoy a bite or beverage at one of our fantastic restaurants as they stroll to each activity. This event is proudly presented by event sponsor Fairfield County Bank, and supporting sponsors Kimco Realty, The Village Market, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Wilton Library Association, Gregory and Adams, and special participation by the Wilton Rotary Club.

The Chamber of Commerce presents events such as the Winter Carnival to highlight the community, businesses and organizations that make Wilton such a special place! As guests enjoy the numerous activities that day, please remember to “Shop, Dine and Support” all our local businesses! For information on how to participate at the event as a vendor or sponsor, contact Camille Carriero at 203.762.0567 or via email. This event is rain, snow, or shine, so bundle up and come outside and enjoy!