Registration Closing for County Assembly/Red & White Charity Balls

The County Assemblies, Inc., the non-profit organization that sponsors both the County Assembly Charity Ball for high school juniors and the Red & White Charity Ball for high school seniors, announced that both events will return in 2023 after a two-year pandemic pause.

The organization is celebrating its 85th Anniversary during this year’s events. All students from the Class of 2024 have been invited to attend the County Assembly Charity Ball, and all students from the Class of 2023 have been invited to attend the Red & White Charity Ball. Students that attend Wilton High School and those from the Class of 2024 and 2023 that reside in Wilton, yet attend another high school are invited to attend the events. The price is $185 per couple as each student attends the Charity Balls with a guest/escort.

Wilton residents are invited to the County Assembly Charity Ball for high school juniors on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, and the Red & White Charity Ball for high school seniors on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Wilton students attend the balls with students from Weston and Westport. Both events will be held at the Stamford Marriott Hotel (243 Tresser Blvd., Stamford).

For almost 85 years, all net proceeds from the events have been donated to charities in Fairfield County that serve children and teens. Some of the charities that have benefited in the past from the events were Trackside Teen Center, the Family & Children’s Agency, Norwalk Youth Symphony, the Wilton High School Financial Aid Scholarship Fund and more.

Registration is online and closes on Sunday, Nov. 20. Space is limited for both events and typically sell out. For more information contact The County Assemblies via email.